Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) EVP Sells 29,500 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $358.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,146. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.13. The firm has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -1.47.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.