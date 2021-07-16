Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) insider Todd Crockett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion and a PE ratio of -1,243.44. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,303,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after acquiring an additional 216,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

