Insula (ISLA) Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Insula has a market capitalization of $453,079.91 and approximately $1,189.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Insula coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00225038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001157 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.83 or 0.00799185 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 969,014 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

