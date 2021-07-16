inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Hits $0.0029

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $78.37 million and $35,950.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00826918 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

