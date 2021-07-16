Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) & Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Head-To-Head Review

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals -126.05% -18.84% -16.69% Intercept Pharmaceuticals -69.11% N/A -38.17%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Intercept Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1 13 6 0 2.25

Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.98%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $37.95, indicating a potential upside of 120.24%. Given Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercept Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals $32.17 million 22.53 -$28.84 million ($0.81) -21.84 Intercept Pharmaceuticals $312.69 million 1.83 -$274.88 million ($8.34) -2.07

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercept Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy; and XEN007, A central nervous system-acting calcium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop treatments for epilepsy; and with Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. to develop FX301 (XEN402, a Nav1.7 inhibitor) for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. The company is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. It has a license agreement with Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. The company markets its products through an internal commercial organization, a contract sales organization, and third-party distributors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

