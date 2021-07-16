Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.13

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.13 and last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 45142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.36.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

