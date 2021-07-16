Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,641 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Intersect ENT worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after acquiring an additional 801,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,121,000 after acquiring an additional 89,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $18.65 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

XENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

