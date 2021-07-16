Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,655 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

