Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,422 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstMark Capital OF II GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $111,582,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DraftKings by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,823,000 after acquiring an additional 85,832 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $4,747,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 0.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,186,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,578.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

