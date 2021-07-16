Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $2.43 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $296.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.50 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

