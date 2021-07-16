Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRC opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak purchased 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,924,132 shares of company stock worth $164,410,222.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

