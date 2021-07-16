Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 46,644 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,644 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $432.86 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.23 and a 1 year high of $452.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

