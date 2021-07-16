Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Raised by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $127,559,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.19 and a twelve month high of $511.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.