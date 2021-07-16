Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ BSML opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $25.48.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.
