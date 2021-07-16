Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ BSML opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSML. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tlwm purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

