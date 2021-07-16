Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.54. The company had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,535. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $93.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

