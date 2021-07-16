Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.33% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,112. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

