Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Position Reduced by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 299,747.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,340,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,873 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.68. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.