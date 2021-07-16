Invesco (IVZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2021 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invesco's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies will continue to attract investors, and are likely to keep supporting the top-line growth. Besides, synergies from opportunistic acquisitions will continue aiding profitability. Also, Invesco’s global presence and a solid assets under management (AUM) balance act as tailwinds. However, rising costs are likely to hurt the bottom line. Despite the company’s intention to save $200 million costs by 2022-end, overall costs are expected to remain elevated due to its inorganic growth efforts and investments in franchise. Presence of high levels of debt remains another near-term concern.”

7/12/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/12/2021 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

6/4/2021 – Invesco had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

IVZ stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 59,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,261. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 269,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

