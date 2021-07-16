Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Invesco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.79.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Invesco has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

