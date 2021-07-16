Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 68.4% in June

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the June 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.11 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

