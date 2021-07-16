Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.82. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IVQ.U shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesque from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$149.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

