Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 25,389 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

