Investors Buy Large Volume of KBR Call Options (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,065 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,265% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $38.96 on Friday. KBR has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of KBR by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 757,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after purchasing an additional 214,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 65,074 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Call Option

