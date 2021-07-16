Investors Purchase Large Volume of Performance Food Group Put Options (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,527% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

