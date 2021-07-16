IoT Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.45 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and $1.45 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

