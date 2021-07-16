IoTeX Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $175.89 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00088043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00049101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.15 or 0.00837690 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005737 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.