IQE (LON:IQE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.95

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.95 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.80 ($0.60), with a volume of 2001840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.35 ($0.62).

Several analysts have recently commented on IQE shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £367.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.50.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

