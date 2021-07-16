IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Cut to GBX 57

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 57 ($0.74) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IQE. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 46.95 ($0.61) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £376.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.10 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

