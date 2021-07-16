IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $123,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $40,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

