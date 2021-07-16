iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $68.29 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.69.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

