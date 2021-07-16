iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59.

