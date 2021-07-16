iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,290 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.42. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.