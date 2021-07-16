iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Down 65.0% in June

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,200 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,572,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,989,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,314,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. 8,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,049. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

