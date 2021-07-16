iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 58,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 79,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 301,500.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 290,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

