iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,818. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

