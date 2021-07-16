Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.92. 276,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,331,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,451,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

