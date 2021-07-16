ITO Utility Token Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. ITO Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $122,809.83 and approximately $6.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00107627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00147811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,901.72 or 1.00193053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

