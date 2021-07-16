ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ITOCHU stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ITOCHU by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 34.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

