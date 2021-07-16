Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) CEO Buys $495,500.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) CEO Robert M. Friedland acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert M. Friedland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Robert M. Friedland acquired 100,000 shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

NYSE IVAN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.91. 659,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,766. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

