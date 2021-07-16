Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IVN. TD Securities upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.53.

IVN stock opened at C$9.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 42.46 and a quick ratio of 39.17. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.15.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

