J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,101.96 ($14.40). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.88), with a volume of 341,606 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JDW shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,953.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

