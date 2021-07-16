J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 5,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

