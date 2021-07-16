Jane Street Group LLC Invests $27.08 Million in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 406,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,083,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,807 shares during the last quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 792,878 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 536,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGLB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.78. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

