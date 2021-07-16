Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,250,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,500,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000.

BYTSU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,925. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

