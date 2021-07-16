Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,006,503 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006,503 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $149,067,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,454. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

