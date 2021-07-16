Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,151,927 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $88,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,199,000. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,459,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3,234.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 245,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 238,412 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 227,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 159,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.21. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92.

