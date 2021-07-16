Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.54. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.53. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

