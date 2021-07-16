Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 46,100 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.43% of Essex Property Trust worth $76,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESS stock opened at $326.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.