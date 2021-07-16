Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.89% of Yext worth $71,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Yext by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Yext by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Yext by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $127,364.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

