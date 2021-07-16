Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,184 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $86,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.